Popular Plaza 333 undergoes major disinfection work

PENAMPANG: Penampang District Council carried out a major disinfection work at the popular commercial centre Plaza 333 here today to clean the area of coronavirus.

The disinfection work, which started at 3pm, saw a tank truck moving around slowly with workers on board spraying every business premises with sodium hypochlorite.

District council executive officer Tang Yang Ming said there were about 60 business premises at Plaza 333, and they were also using manpower on the ground to disinfect areas that were hard to reach.

"The Covid-19 cases in Penampang is increasing and we are taking extra precaution daily to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Our disinfection work started on March 18 and we cover all public areas, including commercial centres," he said.

Tang noted the disinfection work at Plaza 333, which is popular for food and entertainment, based on their schedule and not because of Covid-19 cases in the area.

He said the district council had also taught business operators and their workers how to properly disinfect the premises on their own.

"We are here to support and ensure the community practice proper hygiene. It is also important that business owners take responsibility in taking care of their premises and not depend on the district council," he said.

Earlier, the district council conducted disinfection at the public market, fish market, bus station and public toilets at Donggongon town here.

Thus far, Penampang has recorded 10 positive Covid-19 cases.

Tawau district has the highest coronavirus cases (71), followed by Lahad Datu (38), Kota Kinabalu (37), Sandakan (20), Tuaran (19), and Kinabatangan (10).

Other districts with Covid-19 cases are Beaufort (10), Putatan (8), Kunak (8), Keningau (7), Kota Belud (5), Papar (4), Sipitang (4), Tambunan (3), Ranau (2), and Semporna (2).