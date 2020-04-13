More of MCO violators and their absurd excuses

KLANG: Dropping by friend's house for a chat, buying food and going out for casual alcohol consumption.

These were some of the excuses given by 108 Movement Control Order (MCO) violators when stopped at various police roadblocks mounted around the district.

Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said with these sort of excuses, his men would not hesitate to slap the with compound notices.

“Some of the reasons were simply absurd and did not warrant the need for them to leave their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The violators were compounded RM1,000 each,” said Amar today.

He said there were 5 static roadblocks set up in the Klang district such as at the exit near the Klang Municipal Council, Jalan Kebun exit at Kesas Highway, Jalan Datuk Sidin and Jalan Sungai Udang, Kampung Delek.

There were also mobile roadblocks set up at Sentosa, Bukit Tinggi, Pandamaran and Port Klang areas.

Meanwhile, Amar said two men were arrested for drug possession believed to be syabu and heroin during the MCO operations today.

He said in the first case, a 27-year-old unemployed man, who was driving a Honda Jazz, was stopped by a Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) at Lorong Batu Nilam at about 4.30am.

“A total of 17 translucent packets filled with substances believed to be syabu weighing 52 grammes were found in the car,” added Amar.

In the second case, a 48-year-old jobless man was arrested after 30 packets of drugs believed to be heroin weighing 41.7 grammes were found in a bag stashed in his trousers pocket.

Amar said the suspect was found to be carrying the substances worth RM3,700 when stopped at a roadblock in Jalan Sungai Udang, Kampung Delek at about 3.30pm.

“Our probe showed that the suspect is a friend and customer of a drug dealer who had fled during a chase with our MPV. We are still hunting down this dealer.

“The suspect has three past records for drugs and another under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” added Amar.

Amar said investigations are underway for both cases under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.