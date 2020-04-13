Malaysia on track to avoid predicted exponential Covid-19 spike

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is expected to avoid prediction of an exponential Covid-19 growth, by over 1,000 cases lower than previously calculated.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of cases in the country was at 4,817, which was well below the 6,300 cases predicted by analysts at JP Morgan.

“Our target is to have less than the 6,300 cases as predicted. We are certainly doing much better.

“Perhaps we will have less than 5,000 cases tomorrow. I am predicting (and) hopefully we can bring the number down to 5,000,” he said at his daily press conference today.

He said this was a sign that the first and second phases of the Movement Control Order (MCO) was working.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of cases in the country was at 4,817, which was well below the 6,300 cases predicted by analysts at JP Morgan. - BERNAMA pic

The country, he added, was in the recovery phase, but assured that the ministry was still closely monitoring the situation involving the infection.

“The third phase of the MCO is important to bring the number down further.

“There is a possibility to reduce this… not only flatten the curve, but also end Covid-19 in the country. This does not only depend on the MOH but on all of us.” he added.