MRC houses JB homeless in Kem Wawasan, Gunung Pulai

JOHOR BARU: In the past, the homeless would usually loiter near the city's sea front, hoping to cadge money and food from generous souls passing by.

But latest measures taken by the authorities to combat Covid-19 have resulted in them gaining a level of care and sustenance hitherto unimagined.

On April 4, the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) moved 230 homeless of Johor Baru's city centre to places where they were housed, deloused and fed – all in an attempt to prevent these dependents on the random generosity of city folk and have them unwittingly become agents for the spread of Covid-19.

MRC staff and volunteers help cook meals for the 230 homeless at a makeshift tent at Kampung Sri Gunung Pulai. NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA.

Presently, all the homeless are housed at Kem Wawasan in Gunung Pulai, located 30km from Johor Baru where they are given three meals a day, with provisions for their health and hygiene.

MRC National Committee for Health and Community deputy chairman Datuk Mohd Rashidi Mohd Noor told the NST it was safer to house the homeless in one place rather than allow them to be vagrants and expose them to the untender mercies of the elements.

He said this system is more organised with MRC being able to monitor the hygiene and movement of the homeless, in keeping with the Movement Control Order.

“MRC and the Johor State Committee for Relief and Disaster are currently sponsoring their meals and accommodation.”

In this way, he said, the homeless are properly housed and fed for the duration of MCO.

Mohd Rashidi and Syed Norul inspecting the food packets before they are distributed to the inmates at Kem Wawasan Gunung Pulai. NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA.

“In the present circumstances, this is the best course and is a preventive measure that doubles up as charity.”

He said the meals are cooked by 15 MRC staff and volunteers who work on rotation.

Screening the homeless was a continuous process and it is conducted by the state Health Department whose medical assistants are on standby should wounds and other inflictions of the inmates require dressing.

Rashidi said the royal advisor to MRC, Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah is kept well informed of developments of the initiative and is supplemented by briefings from time to time.

Velasamy S. Pillai, deputy chairman of MRC Johor Baru District, said: “We will continue to deliver food and equipment for the inmates until the MCO ends.”

Medical Assistant Zuraidah Othman dresses the wound of an inmate. NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA.

Velasamy said should any inmate fall sick or need medical attention urgently, the MRC van would take them to the nearest hospital.

Kulai District land administrator Syed Norul Shahril Syed Nasir, who was also present during the meal distribution recently, said he was thankful to MRC and the Johor State Committee for Disaster and Relief for sponsoring the meals and monitoring the health of the inmates.