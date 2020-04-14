Malaysian arrested for disorderly conduct dies in Thai custody

BANGKOK: A Malaysian man – who had caused a public commotion while intoxicated – was found dead while in police custody in Samut Prakan, Thailand, yesterday.

The 41-year-old from Kuala Lumpur was arrested on Saturday for flouting Thailand’s Covid-29 curfew order, causing damage to property and creating chaos.

“The drunken man had been creating chaos before police arrested him. He was brought to the police station and put in a cell alone as he was drunk.

“However, a police officer who went to deliver food to him yesterday found him dead in the cell.

“CCTV footage showed nothing amiss,” said investigation officer of Bangkaew police, Bang Phli District of Samut Prakan, Pol Maj Thanthit Danrasi.

Thanthit said the body was conveyed to Bang Phli Hospital for a post-mortem as well as a posthumous Covid-19 test.

He also said the man, who worked in a plastic beads factory on the outskirts of Bangkok, was married to a Thai woman and had two children.