Despite MCO, Cik Diah 'rolling in dough' thanks to kuih business

SLIM RIVER: When the government announced the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March, Robiah Mohd Arip knew she would feel the pinch.

Not letting circumstances dictate her future, Robiah, 68, fondly known as ‘Cik Diah’ among villagers in Kampung Balun here, came up with the initiative of selling her traditional kuih from door to door.

Now, Robiah, with the help of her husband, Musa Godin, 68, sells up to 700 traditional kuih daily, compared to only 300 kuih before the MCO was implemented.

Among her hot selling kuih are curry puffs, kuih koci and wadir, which are priced at 40 sen each.

Robiah said she cannot remain idle during this period and thanked her lucky stars for having an understanding husband who helps her sell the kuih.

“Previously, we only (made and) delivered kuih to other stalls here, but since the implementation of the MCO, I have had to find other ways to ensure my small business keeps running.

“I wake up at 4am daily to prepare the kuih. The ingredients are prepared the night before. I am doing this all alone. Even if I feel tired, I am grateful, as I still can have my daily income," she said.

Robiah said her husband starts selling the kuih at about 3pm and all would be sold out within two to three hours.

"Some even buy about 20 to 30 kuih at a time. Thanks to Allah, there is always a rainbow after the rain.

"We can’t sit at home, keep complaining and do nothing because it does not work that way. Think of something and God willing, Allah will guide us,” she said.

Robiah also sells kuih lapis, kuih kasturi, pulut panggang, apam, kaswi and bengkang.