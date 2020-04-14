RM23mil from PNB for relief efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has contributed more than RM23 million as part of its philanthropic initiative to support Covid-19 relief efforts.

PNB group chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz said the fund management company was dedicated to lending a hand to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“The Health Ministry and healthcare frontliners have the most critical role and it is our honour to be able to provide support in the form of vital medical equipment and financial aid,” she said yesterday.

Zeti said PNB had donated to the government-linked and government-linked investment companies’ Disaster Response Network (GDRN) to support the Covid-19 recovery and relief efforts.

Donations to the Health Ministry included four intensive care ventilators worth RM637,560, RM3.1 million to the Institute for Medical Research to upgrade diagnostic testing services, RM70,180 to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) to finance the cost of essential equipment needed in containing the spread of Covid-19 and RM1.97 million to the Medical Social Work Department to be distributed to 21 hospitals in the country identified by the Health Ministry.

It also donated RM3.5 million to the same department to be channelled to 41 hospitals to provide immediate financial assistance to underprivileged patients and RM2.3 million to GDRN, which would go towards helping the Health Ministry buy medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment and other requirements.

Another RM11.2 million was donated to assist the Health Ministry buy medical equipment and upgrade 23 hospitals.

PNB said financial support had also been extended to the CPRC to boost its readiness and zakat institutions to help Malaysians in need to weather through the unprecedented period.

“To help reduce the burden on businesses, which may experience a severe financial impact during this period, PNB is providing a rental waiver for all small- and medium-scale enterprises tenants in PNB-owned properties.

“It is our hope that through these efforts, PNB can make a difference in the fight against this pandemic,” Zeti said.

PNB expressed gratitude to Bank Negara Malaysia and partner commercial banks of its unit trust company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd, for providing the six-month moratorium on consumer loans with effect from April 1.

PNB said it was a reprieve for unit holders who had taken out loans to finance their investments in the Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and ASB2 unit trust funds.

Along with PNB’s contributions, its major investee companies, including Maybank, Sime Darby Bhd, Sime Darby Plantations, Sime Darby Property, UMW Holdings Bhd, SP Setia, Sapura Energy, Duopharma Biotech Bhd and MIDF Bhd, had also undertaken wide-ranging initiatives.

This ranged from financial aid to donations in kind, contributions to Covid-19 funds, such as the GDRN and non-governmental organisations, such as Mercy Malaysia, as well as sponsorship of medical equipment and supplies.