Tamil New Year marked nationwide amid MCO

KUANTAN: Unlike in previous years, the Tamil New Year, or Puthandu, is being celebrated in a muted way today due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Instead of worshippers in colourful attire making early morning visits to temples, celebrations are being held in isolation, at homes nationwide.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam president Datuk RS Mohan Shan said the Tamil community should see the MCO as a blessing in disguise, as it affords an opportunity for them to be at home with their families and loved ones.

“This year is special, as family members have the opportunity to gather under one roof, prepare and observe prayers, before savouring home-cooked vegetarian meals.

“Maybe, in previous years, some might have been busy at work or did not have the chance to celebrate with their family members, as this new year is not a public holiday.

“And since temples are closed, it is best that everyone performs their prayers at home and pray for an end to Covid-19, and that the new year will be a blessing," he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, the management of the Sri Sithi Vinayagar Temple in Petaling Jaya livestreamed its new year prayers on Facebook this morning.

As of 10am, some 600 viewers were following the page as priests conducted prayers in front of statues of deities.

The Tamil New Year, or Varisha Piruppu, or Puthandu, marks the first day of the first month – Chittirai – in the Tamil calendar.

Besides the Tamil New Year, Vishu for the Malayalees and Vaisakhi for the Sikhs are also celebrated today.

Meawhile, Kuantan Sri Mariamman temple president T. Separamaniam said due to the MCO, there will be no special new year poojas (prayers) conducted at the temple.

He said the temple has also called off the annual 12-day Chitra Pournami festival which was scheduled to begin on April 28.

“Due to Covid-19, there will be no prayers related to Chitra Purnami this year and we pray that with God's blessing, the prayers will be grandly celebrated next year," he said.

Chitra Pournami, or Chitirai Purnima, is a Tamil festival observed on the poornima day (full moon day) in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April to May).