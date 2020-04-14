It's official – no Ramadan bazaars in Johor this year

JOHOR BARU: The state government has decided against allowing Ramadan bazaars to operate in Johor this year.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the decision is in line with the federal government's proposal to disallow the organisation of Ramadan bazaars amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The decision is part of a move to prevent the possibility of the spread of Covid-19 through close contact, which poses a higher risk to the people," said Vidyananthan.

However, he said traders are encouraged to conduct their businesses through online platforms.

"This is an opportunity for traders to explore the potential of a wider market through online platforms," Vidyananthan said in a statement here, today.

On a related matter, he said the Johor Health Department has conducted 1,445 Rapid Test Kit (RTK) tests on residents in Simpang Renggam, where an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) was imposed on March 26.

"As of April 13, a total of 55 people have tested positive. Those who tested positive in the RTK tests are ordered to undergo swab tests.

"Since the EMCO was imposed, the state Health Department has recorded a total of 201 positive Covid-19 cases and three deaths," said Vidyananthan.