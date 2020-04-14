MCO: Malaysia Airlines begins weekly flights from KL to Kuching, KK

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) will resume its flights from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak on a limited frequency during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said beginning this week, the national carrier will serve the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching-Kuala Lumpur; Kuala Lumpur-Miri-Kuala Lumpur; as well as the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Lumpur routes once a week.

Malaysia Airlines, he added, will only increase the frequency of flights from Peninsular Malaysia to the three East Malaysian cities if demand for the three routes rises.

The national carrier, through its subsidiary and regional community airline, MASwings, will continue its operations for the Miri-Bintulu-Miri; Kuching-Sibu-Kuching; and Sibu-Bintulu-Sibu routes.

“At the same time, MAB also assures (the public) that their cargo services to carry

essential goods, including food and medical supplies to Sarawak, have not

been suspended during the MCO.

“Cargo flight services will continue to operate for the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching-Kuala Lumpur; Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Lumpur; and Kuala Lumpur-Labuan-Kuala Lumpur routes three times a week,” he said in a statement last night.

Wee also stressed that the ministry has not instructed MAB, AirAsia Group (AirAsia) and Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd (Malindo) to temporary suspend all flights between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

The decision, he said, was made purely by the three airline companies.

Wee said on March 26, AirAsia issued a statement explaining that the company was forced to temporarily suspend its operations involving international and domestic flights from March 23 until April 28 in the interest of its passengers and employees during this difficult time.

“Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines said it has temporarily suspended its operation following significant reduction in passengers.

“The national carrier was forced to make such a decision considering the great (financial) loss and implications if the company were to continue operations of (such) flights.

“The ministry, however, has requested that MAB and AirAsia reconsider their decisions and to ensure flights to Sabah and Sarawak remain in operation,” he said.

It was reported that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee was informed by MAB, AirAsia and Malindo that they have cancelled all flights to Sarawak from tomorrow until April 30.

“The committee does not agree with the decision and is of the opinion that flights between the peninsula and Sarawak are necessary for urgent travel needs,” said state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya, in Sarawak, yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also deputy chairman of the committee, said that the Sarawak Transport Ministry has been instructed to discuss the issue with its counterpart at the federal level.