EPF further extends deadline for employer contributions to April 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The new deadline for employers to remit mandatory contributions for March 2020 (April contributions) to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is April 30.

EPF had decided to further extend the deadline after receiving numerous requests from employers following Monday’s announcement that the revised period for submissions is from April 15 to April 24.

In a statement today, its chief executive officer, Tunku Alizakri Alias, said that the EPF Board unanimously agreed to a further extension until the end of the month.

“Normally, employers must remit their contributions by the 15th of every month, and we had announced yesterday that for April, we will extend this to the 24th instead.

"However, having received so many enquiries and requests, the EPF Board has unanimously agreed to a further extension until the end of the month,” he said.

Contribution payments can be made via the i-Akaun (for employers) on the EPF website, via internet banking, or at appointed banks.

The Movement Control Order (MCO), implemented by the government on March 18 for two weeks as a measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, required non-essential businesses to stop operations.

On March 25, the government decided to extend the MCO until April 14, as there was an increase in Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, the government announced that the ongoing nationwide MCO, which is in its second phase, will be extended by another two weeks until April 28.