MTUC supports continued closure of non-essential businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) today lambasted certain quarters who tried pushing for non-essential businesses to resume during the Movement Control Order (MCO) Phase 3.

Its president J. Solomon said they were worried over attempts by certain government leaders and employers to shift the Covid-19 narrative from the aspect of public health risks by reopening the economy.

“We are against any move to open up non-essential businesses without the full endorsement of the Health Ministry.

“The risk of being infected by coronavirus is very real and must not be downplayed or sacrificed due to economic considerations.

“The danger of opening more shops and stores is simply far too great, given what we know about Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

Solomon said he lauded the move by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to disallow salons, barber shops and optical shops to open during the third phase of the MCO, thereby retracting the government’s earlier decision.

“However, questions remain on the necessity of allowing other non-essential businesses such as launderettes (not self-service laundromats), hardware stores and electrical stores to operate as no guidelines were introduce to ensure the safety of the people.

“Many issues of resuming certain non-essential services are still clouded with ambiguity,” he said, adding that the government also must take heed on Health Ministry’s call to implement stricter enforcement during this time.

He said MTUC fully concurred with Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as many positive cases were still being traced on a daily basis nationwide.

“That is why Noor Hisham has correctly pointed out that social distancing and other safety measures are still needed, along with a stricter enforcement of the MCO.

“He has rightfully said the government can draw up plans to enable certain businesses to resume but stressed that the implementation of such a move cannot happen just yet,” he said.

Solomon said it was too simplistic for some ministers to suggest that non-essential businesses in green zones could resume, as the number of red and orange zones in this country were far too many.

“As things stand, it does not take much for a green zone to turn into an orange one and then into red.

“The workers, despite being poor and marginalised, are the ones hardest hit by the MCO and would love nothing more than to return to their jobs.

“However, we cannot take a stand which adds further risk to the health of the workers and the public with regard to the proposed opening up of certain non-essential businesses,” he said.

Solomon also suggested that the government, with the guidance of the Health Ministry, to release its proposal in ensuring the health and safety of workers before tabling any proposal to reopen the economy, even on a limited scale.

“It (proposal) must be comprehensive and become part of a blueprint which takes into account that a vaccine for Covid-19 may take a year to 18 months or even more, to develop,” he added.