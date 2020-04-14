Sabah's gong makers turn to other trade during MCO

KUDAT: Once an active village with the constant sound of hard-hitting metal, Kampung Sumangkap is a far cry from what it was after the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Popular for the production of gongs in Sabah, workers here can no longer carry their trade for now.

Village chief Mojiki Kunama said there were about 40 skilled Rungus gong makers in the village who catered to local clients and those from Sarawak as well as Brunei.

"Like many, the coronavirus uncertainty has impacted us badly as we depend on gong making as our source of income. With the Covid-19 and the cancellation of harvest festival this year, we no longer receive orders," he told the New Straits Times when contacted.

"Clients who have ordered from us have requested us not to deliver them because they are afraid of the possible spread of the virus. So, most of us have many gongs sitting around in our compound," he said.

The 59-year-old gong maker said many of them were now left without proper income as their gong production was interrupted.

Kunama said they now go to tap rubber to earn some income but rubber production has not been encouraging due to the dry season.

He said those skilled in weaving and making traditional beaded necklaces faced the same predicament.

"Now we have to be economical in our spending and have to depend on food aid. Kampung Sumangkap has 87 households and many have yet to receive any food assistance.

"With the extension of the MCO, I humbly appeal to non-governmental organisations to help supply essential food items to villagers in need," he said.

Like other gong makers, 30-year-old Cerlynah Masiong was also unable to complete her gongs as she has run out of materials to make them.

"Moreover, it is hard to get materials as most shops are closed. We also don't dare to make gongs in our own compound," said the mother of two aged five and seven.

Masiong, who started making gongs seven years ago, said she was lucky as she had some money from a deposit she got for a set of kulintangan (a traditional music instrument) she made for a client from Brunei.

"I delivered the kulintangan to Limbang, Sarawak, prior to the MCO. However, my customer was unable to pick it up on time because of the MCO.

"I am also unable to get full payment and my client has apologised. I guess everyone is facing difficulties now and need money for important things," she said.

Masiong said she now keeps herself busy by doing house chores, helping out with her child's study, and cleaning her rubber orchard.