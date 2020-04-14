Kuantan eatery ordered closed for violating MCO

KUANTAN: A restaurant here has been ordered to be closed for a week after it was found flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) public relations officer Norkamawati Kamal said the eatery located in the state capital centre had been previously issued reminders to ensure it complies with the MCO requirements.

"When our enforcement team checked the premises yesterday, the workers were not wearing face mask and gloves while the patrons who were waiting to buy food did not observe the social distancing. The premises failed to follow the proper MCO guidelines so we instructed the premises to close operations for a week.

"Restaurants have been issued with a set of strict guidelines during the MCO. Premises here are only allowed to offer takeaway services, practice the one metre social distancing rule, limit the number of customers inside the premises, prepare hand sanitisers, wear face masks (both shop helpers and patrons) and no standing in groups," she said in a statement today.

She said restaurants which failed to abide by the stipulated MCO regulations and were repeat offenders will face sterner action from MPK including having their licences suspended.

"We cannot afford to take things lightly since it involves the safety of the people here as it is crucial to break the Covid-19 infection chain and end the pandemic.

"Our enforcement team has checked some 7,000 premises and compounds amounting RM21,000 have been issued to 84 premises. MPK seized business goods from four premises while one had its business licence temporarily suspended yesterday," she said.