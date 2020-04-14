Shopee announces RM15m Seller Support Package for 70,000 M'sian SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 70,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) nationwide are expected to benefit from the RM15 million Shopee Seller Support Package.

The e-commerce platform today announced its support package to help SMEs and businesses that have been adversely impacted by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The package addresses the struggles businesses are facing following an engagement between Shopee and retail associations, chambers of commerce as well as business owners, it said in a statement today.

Two pain points that have been identified were:

* SMEs are looking for new sales channels such as e-commerce but are unfamiliar with how to go about it. These SMEs want a partner that can provide them with clear step-by-step guidance and support, to ensure they succeed in their online selling journey; and

* A huge number of existing online sellers have been struggling with increasing costs and significant revenue loss from low sales volumes.

The Shopee Seller Support Package will aid local SMEs and businesses in various sectors including retail, fresh produce, food and beverage (F&B) and more by driving digitalisation of traditional businesses and bringing them online. The Package also seeks to support all its sellers by creating sales and growth opportunities, reducing operational costs and facilitating sustainable development through funding, subsidies and education.

The Shopee Seller Support Package opens for application starting today until May 31, 2020. It will feature the following benefits for local sellers:

* Seller Fee Subsidy - Shopee will be providing a discount of up to 45 per cent on fees for sellers in our RM19 Free Shipping and Coins Cashback programmes. This will help lower operating expenses and put more back into the pockets of the business owners;

* Seller Sales Support - To help sellers drive sales during the Ramadan and Hari Raya period, Shopee has allocated RM6 million in the form of vouchers and free paid advertising credits. All sellers stand to benefit from RM100,000 worth of dedicated campaign vouchers every week. All sellers will also receive up to RM400 each in free paid advertising credits to get more exposure for their products and stores;

* Digitalisation Package - Shopee has also pledged to provide additional support just for new sellers to kickstart their online selling journey. All new sellers will receive RM400 in Shopee vouchers, RM200 in free paid advertising credits and free participation in its RM19 Free Shipping programme for 2 weeks.

These measures are important to get the ball rolling for new sellers to not only ease their transition online but also to generate a substantial volume of orders;

* All Existing Seller Benefits - Every single Shopee seller will continue to enjoy all of Shopee’s benefits including zero registration fees, 0 per cent commission for marketplace sellers and 0 per cent listing fee.

Shopee will also continue to absorb shipping costs with its platform-wide subsidised free shipping programme; and

* Education - Shopee will also ramp up its free Shopee University courses during this period by increasing the number of classes and breadth of topics. Conducted online in English, Bahasa Melayu and Chinese, the special classes are catered to new sellers to guide them on everything from store set-up to sales, marketing and operations. Shopee University has over the years successfully groomed more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and businesses across the country from scratch, even in rural towns, to become one of the largest online sellers in the country.

“All our measures, new and old, display our commitment since day one in growing our local entrepreneurs and the Malaysian digital economy.

“The Shopee Seller Support Package is meant to create a positive long-term impact, even post-MCO.

“ We understand that the country is going through a difficult time now and we hope these efforts will help local SMEs make up the loss in offline revenue, improve cash flow and most

importantly, sustain their businesses,” said Regional Managing Director of Shopee, Ian Ho.

For more information on the Shopee Seller Support Package, visit: http://shopee.com.my/supportpackage