MCO: Pahang college students running out of cash, food supplies

KUANTAN: The Movement Control Order(MCO) has left a group of private college students in Gambang near here in dire straits.

Their college has allegedly turned their backs on them, forcing the eight diploma students to dig deep into their pockets to buy groceries to prepare simple meals.

The group, including five female students, aged between 18 and 22 years old, have been relying on instant noodles, packet snacks and canned food, and food provided by some neighbours.

One of the students who declined to be named said they were surprised when informed by the college management that there were no meals provided during their stay.

“The eight of us are left stranded here as we could not secure bus or flight tickets to return to our hometown before the MCO was implemented... it was quite chaotic.

"Later, we were informed that certain documentation has to be prepared including letter from the police before we can buy the bus tickets....now there is no public transport services even.

“Since we are renting a house outside the college and the campus has activated online classes, we have no problem remaining here but the college claimed they cannot provide the meals or any type of assistance.

NSTP/ Farizul Hafiz Awang

"So far, two college lecturers have helped us buy some groceries," he said when contacted.

The student from Negri Sembilan said since buying packed meals would be costly, they decided to cook their own meals at home

“We’ve been taking turns to prepare some simple dishes including fried eggs, sardines and instant noodles... the meals are shared between the eight of us. Last week two lecturers provided some grocery items before the Rukun Tetangga (neighbourhood watch) handed us a plastic bag of essentials.

“We only rely on the PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation) loan and we will soon face financial difficulties.

"Due to the road blocks, we cannot travel far and even my father wanted to travel down to fetch me last week but he was not allowed to do so," he said, adding six of them were already in their final semester.

He said initially, most of them had wanted to return to their hometowns but since the college had activated the virtual classes, they wanted to remain and complete their assignments

“We are prepared to remain here but we need some proper food. It’s quite surprising when I hear students at higher learning institutions elsewhere,” he said.

It is learnt that the students who are studying hotel management and culinary at the college are from outside of Pahang, including Sarawak, Johor and Kedah.

The New Straits Times has contacted the college for comments but has yet to receive any response on the matter.