Malaysia proposes Asean-level economic recovery plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has proposed for Asean to develop a Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan, which among others would include measures to address pertinent issues affecting some 600 million people in the region.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said apart from rejuvenating the region’s economy after the end of the pandemic, the Asean Economic Recovery Plan should also focus on strengthening social welfare, boosting food security and improving education for the people in member countries.

Speaking at the Asean Special Summit on Covid-19 via videoconferencing today, Muhyiddin said the economic recovery plan must also outline ways for member countries to preserve supply chain connectivity and ensure a smooth flow of medical, food and other essential supplies.

The plan, said the prime minister, must also include measures to ensure critical infrastructure for trade and trading routes via air, land and sea are secured and remain open.

“In every crisis lies an opportunity and Malaysia foresees that Asean as a regional block must work together post Covid-19.

“All our nations are facing similar complications and we must work together to ensure no one is left behind.

“Looking ahead, Malaysia would like to propose for our Economic Ministers to have an immediate discussion to begin shaping an (the) Asean Economic Recovery Plan,” Muhyiddin said.

The special summit was chaired by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and participated by 10 Asean member states leaders.

