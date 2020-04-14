Penor Prison staff, inmates in good health

KUANTAN: The Penor Prison management has taken strict measures to ensure there are no positive Covid-19 cases among staff and inmates here.

Its director Datuk Abu Hassan Hussain said the management has been conducting body temperature screening on both inmates and prison staff to prevent the spread of the virus within the premises.

He said previously some families of the inmates were worried about a possible outbreak at the prison if there were no serious preventive efforts.

"Since the pandemic outbreak, the prison has been going the extra mile to ensure the inmates and staff are in good health. We regularly monitor the inmates and those who are unwell will be separated as early prevention.

The three-hour operation which began at 10am involved some 60 state fire and rescue personnel, 20 Kuantan Municipal Council staff and more than 100 prison staff. -NSTP/MOHD RAFI MAMAT

"Family members should not worry about the inmates’ health or their condition here during the pandemic as they are in safe hands. There has been no case of infectious disease here and families should place their trust in us," he told reporters after the Penor Prison sanitisation programme here today.

The three-hour operation which began at 10am involved some 60 state fire and rescue personnel, 20 Kuantan Municipal Council staff and more than 100 prison staff.

He said the sanitisation operation was among the measures taken to curb Covid-19 at the prison complex.