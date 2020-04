KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said that it would not select random individuals to beta test its mobile application or system.

In its official Twitter, BNM said it will never ask for personal information via online platforms, phone call, short message services (SMS) or WhatsApp.

“Whenever you are asked to give personal information, including banking details and password/PIN/TAC numbers -- that is a scam,” it said. -- Bernama