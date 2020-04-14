Malaysia Airlines, MASwings to continue essential services

KUALA LUMPUR: Airlines under Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) including Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will continue serving the nation by maintaining domestic and international connectivity mostly to facilitate essential movements.

The group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said MAG via its cargo operation arm, MABkargo, would also ensure that global supply chains for the most sensitive supplies are maintained.

Izham, in a statement today, said all airlines under MAG had to significantly reduce its services across its network following the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO), which will enter its third phase beginning tomorrow until April 28.

“However, as the national airline of the country, we continue to serve the nation and our network by maintaining domestic and international connectivity mostly to facilitate essential movements.

“Our domestic services in Peninsular Malaysia, which are currently supported by Firefly and Malaysia Airlines, will continue to mount rescue and repatriation flights worldwide.

“We are happy for MASwings to continue connectivity between Kuching and Sibu for the sake of the local community there, besides our usual services,” he said in a statement today.

On the revised scheduled for flights from Peninsular Malaysia to selected cities in Sabah and Sarawak, Izham said the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching-Kuala Lumpur as well as the Kuala Lumpur-Miri-Kuala Lumpur sectors will operate every Thursday throughout the MCO period.

The flight for Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Lumpur sector, he said, will operate every Friday.

MASwings, he said, will reinstate its services for the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route, which was previously serviced under the Public Service Obligation until it was commercialised and opened to other airlines operate in January last year.

“MASwings will maintain its daily flight schedule on the Miri-Bintulu-Miri and Sibu-Bintulu-Sibu routes,” he said.

The schedule of sector operations are:

Kuala Lumpur(KUL) – Kuching(KCH) sector

Date: April 16 and 24; May 1, 8 and 15

Flight timing (MH2542/2543):

KUL-KCH: 8.30am – 10.15am

KCH-KUL: 10.55am – 12.35noon

Kuala Lumpur(KUL) – Miri(MYY) sector

Date: April 17, 23 and 30; May 7 and 14

Flight timing (MH2574/MH2575):

KUL-MYY: 11.35 – 1.50pm

MYY-KUL: 2.30pm – 4.45pm

Kuala Lumpur(KUL) – Kota Kinabalu(BKI) sector

Date: April 15, 23 and 30; May 7 and 14

Flight timing (MH2612/2621):

KUL-BKI: 8.15am – 10.55am

BKI-KUL: 11.45am – 2.05pm