Cops need better protection against Covid-19 while on duty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association (PPPKAM) has laid out several precautionary measures for the police on duty enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The measures suggested was aimed to further reduce the risk of the Covid-19 infection among the police personnel.

PPPKAM president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar in a statement today said the association felt the need to voice its concerns after observing how the police carry out their duties at several roadblocks.

He said inspections on drivers and vehicles during MCO is essential to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

Among the suggestions put forward was for the police personnel to avoid touching items belonging to the driver such as documents during an inspection.

This is to avoid the risk of the virus being transmitted to the officer on duty.

“Like what has been practiced in other countries, authorities can view the driver’s documents just through a slightly opened car window.

“If the police needs to check the documentation, get another personnel who is wearing gloves to investigate further. The gloves needed to be put on, removed and disposed properly.

Among the other suggestions were for the police to wear an N95 or three-layered face mask which are found 95 per cent more effective to reduce the spread of the virus.

The association said used gloves and face masks must be disposed in a thick plastic bag and tied neatly before sending it to the nearest Ministry of Health (MOH) premises or Klinik Kesihatan for biohazard disposal.

To protect the health of family members, PPPKAM suggested that police personnel bring spare clothes and soap to work so that they can clean themselves up before going back home.

“The clothes worn on duty need to be soaked for 10 to 20 minutes in clean water and chlorox for a ratio of 1:10, before rinsing and washing,” he said.

It also discourages the usage of disinfection tunnels due to the risk it has on the cornea of the eye and respiratory system if the chemicals were not monitored properly.