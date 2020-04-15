Agong holds pre-Cabinet meeting with PM via video conference [NSTTV]

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today convened a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via video conference from Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said it was the first time the meeting was held via video conference as the country enters the third phase of the Movement Control Corder (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also consented that the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting continues to be held via video conference throughout the MCO so that His Majesty would be able to discuss current issues with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This reflects Al-Sultan Abdullah’s great concern for the country’s administration and the people’s wellbeing because, normally, His Majesty would go to Istana Melawati in Putrajaya for pre-Cabinet meetings,” he said in a statement here today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today convened a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via video conference from Istana Negara. – BERNAMA pic

Ahmad Fadil said the video conference, which began at 8.30am, lasted about 45 minutes.

He said that during the video conference, Muhyiddin extended his appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah for His Majesty’s concern and decision to forgo Royal Emoluments for six months from March.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also thanked Al-Sultan Abdullah for the support given to the government to extend the MCO until April 28,” he said.

The pre-Cabinet meeting is among the King’s weekly activities or routines, during which he discusses current issues and exchanges views with the Prime Minister.

The last time it was held was on March 18, as in the following week, both Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as the entire Royal family, were advised to observe self-quarantine for 14 days at Istana Negara after seven palace staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

During the quarantine, the Royal couple and family also underwent several screening processes by Ministry of Health staff and tested negative for the disease.

Ahmad Fadil said Muhyiddin also expressed gratitude that the entire Royal family is now free from Covid-19 after observing the 14-day self-quarantine. - Bernama