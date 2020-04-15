One death in new Covid-19 cluster in tahfiz centre in Sendayan

KUALA LUMPUR: One death has been recorded from the new Covid-19 cluster detected by the Health Ministry involving a tahfiz centre in Sendayan, Negri Sembilan.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Ismail said 39 positive cases had been detected from the new cluster. “Integrated action is being carried out by health personnel on the ground. It is hoped that we can contain the spread of this infection,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a posting via his Twitter account.

During the daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham confirmed that there was a new cluster involving the tahfiz centre in Sendayan.

He said that to date, 39 positive cases had been detected in Sendayan including 13 tahfiz students and 11 people from a family.