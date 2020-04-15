SOP for legal firms to operate during MCO released

KUALA LUMPUR: The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for legal firms permitted to operate during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The guideline, however, only applies to conveyancing and corporate branches approved by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) and does not include firms which only offer advisory services.

“To avoid confusion, the litigation branch and others are not included in the legal services related branch for the purposes of this SOP.

“Only premises located within the green zones are allowed to operate and the services can only apply to clients from the same green zone. The clients are not allowed to travel from another zone which is not listed under the green zone.

“The approved firms must only operate from 10am to 4pm for two days in a week which are on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” it said.

The number of employees allowed to work in the office in a day will be based on the firm's declaration of its staff when the application to open the firm was first made.

“Only 30 per cent of staff are allowed to work from the office if the firm has 10 to 20 employees while three people are allowed at a time for firms with less than 10 staff.

“Their attendance must be recorded in a special registration book which will be signed by them, as well as details such as IC number, and time in and out. The record must be kept for a minimum of six months.

"The operation does not cover meetings or consultation with clients and only allows for urgent matters with the client’s presence limited to one person at a time.

"Clients' attendance must be recorded using the same procedure as the staff," according to the guidelines.

Firms are also encouraged to use their own dispatch services to obtain signatures or any written documents from their clients and to also practise social distancing methods, use hand sanitisers and wear masks and gloves.

However, the preparation of legal bills for lawyers covering all branches of law practices remain in accordance with the previous directive of the government at the end of the month as per the salary preparation process.

Firms must also provide temperature screening tests to the staff following the current SOP released by MITI towards companies that are allowed to operate during the MCO.

“If the staff is found to have a temperature reading of more than 37.5ºC, it is the firm's responsibility to have the staff seek medical advice at its panel clinic.

“They must follow social distancing procedures and provide hand sanitisers and to wear masks at all times.

“Firms must proceed with the sanitisation process at their premises at least twice a day during operations and if any of the staff is found to be positive for Covid-19, the firm must bear the medical and related costs,” it said.

It is learnt that the SOP is released to facilitate industries which needed legal advice or services.

On April 12, Bar Council president Salim Bashir told the New Straits Times that over 6,000 legal firms nationwide had been advised to remain closed during Phase 3 of the MCO which starts today until April 28.

Salim said firms remain closed as the new MITI directive lacked specifics and details on the definition of legal services and were awaiting for new directive and SOP.

On April 10, MITI's new essential services list included science, professional and technical services covering research and development, with the statement clarifying that this was limited only to legal-related services, oil and gas-related services, Covid-19-related research and development services and lab tests for sectors that were allowed to operate.