Sultan Ibrahim: No drive-through Ramadan bazaar in Johor

JOHOR BARU: No drive-through Ramadan bazaar is allowed to operate in Johor due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar decreed today.

He said frontliners in the country had been tireless in the fight against the infection and he expressed worry on the effects of having such a bazaar.

“I am worried that if drive-through Ramadan bazaar is allowed, there will be traffic congestion to an extent that it will further burden the enforcement personnel on duty.

“In fact, there will be risks of close contact and if a new cluster surfaces, how are we going to control the infection,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook today.

Sultan Ibrahim called on the people in the state to remain patient and persevere in this trying times with the enforcement of the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Patience is part of the (Muslim) faith. Please be patient and do not defy the MCO. Make sure you only go out when necessary

“I am also confining myself (at home) and do not go anywhere, so I do understand the inconvenience in not being able to do our daily routine,” he added.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim received an audience from Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and the State Secretary, Datuk Azmi Rohani. -- Bernama