Covid-19: Penang Remand Prison undergoes sanitisation operation

GEORGE TOWN: The Fire and Rescue Department's Hazardous Materials Unit (HAZMAT) sanitised the Penang Remand Prison here today as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The hour-long exercise was carried out by 13 personnel who were split into two groups.

Prison director Tey Hock Soon said since there is a high likelihood that the virus could emerge and spread in detention centres, it was decided that the Fire and Rescue Department would be called in to decontaminate the facility.

“So far, we do not have any cases of our inmates infected with the virus, and we want to keep it that way.

“Apart from today, our own personnel also conduct daily sanitation," he said when met here.

To date, the Fire and Rescue Department has carried out sanitisation works at 37 public locations and government buildings in the state.

A department spokesman said that they will begin carrying out operations at prisons on the mainland soon.

On a related matter, Tey said that family members are no longer allowed to visit inmates at the prison during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

As for prison capacity, Tey said that original capacity has been exceeded, but that “they are managing it well”.

“We are finding ways to accommodate new inmates who may be remanded throughout the MCO period," he added.

Phase 3 of the nationwide MCO, which began today, is set to end on April 28.