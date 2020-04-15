We have adequate supplies of essentials, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: There's adequate supply of essential food items in the country, with Malaysians showing a normal consumption trend and no indication of panic-buying.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) would continue to monitor the supply and prices for 25 daily essential food items during the period of Movement Control Order (MCO).

“In general, we have sufficient supply of essential items that is able to meet the current demand.

He said the MCO Maximum Price Scheme that takes effect today (Wednesday) until April 28 was to ensure that prices for 12 essential food items were controlled.

“The scheme covers chicken, eggs, cooking oil, flour, tomatoes, cabbage and 'ikan kembung' (Indian Mackerel),” he said at a daily press conference in Putrajaya, today.