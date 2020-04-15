Sabah contractors demand over RM1mil unpaid dues

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah contractors are seeking payments from the federal government for their completed Tabika Kemas repair work projects amounting to over RM1 million.

Padas Green manager Aliamis Sami in a press statement today said they had yet to receive payment despite having completed the repair works on time in 2018 and last year.

He said the projects in the state involved Tabika Kemas in Penampang, Tuaran, Tawau, Kinabatangan Tenom, Lahad Datu, Sipitang, and Labuan.

"There are eight G1 and G2 contractors. Each of us have completed the Tabika Kemas projects at different locations and dates last year, but we are now in debt amounting to RM1.7 million with our suppliers.

“We have sent our invoices to Felcra Berhad, the payee for these projects, but it has fallen on deaf ears,” Aliamis said on behalf of the affected contractors.

He also said they had written a letter to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and then Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Aliamis, whose company was granted the project in Penampang, said they had also forwarded letters to other relevant authorities to demand the payment but to no avail.

The letters were forwarded to Felcra Berhad Sabah, Sabah's Federal Rural Development Ministry, and Sabah Community Development Department.

“We hope the government will listen to our plight and disburse the payment soon,” he said.