Blue skies and pristine air with MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Clear skies and cleanr air have become the ‘new-normal’ for Malaysia since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was put into place on March 18.

Maps produced by Think City using satellite spectrometry data are showing a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide levels in Malaysia’s skies, especially over Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru due to the dip in the use of motorised vehicles.

This was cartographically depicted in two separate maps: one taken on April 13, 2018, and the other on April 18 this year (see pic).

Think City’s analytics department in a statement today indicated the reduction in nitrogen dioxide, adding that the gas was produced by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, with around 80 per cent emitted from motor vehicle exhaust fumes.

It further said that the reduction in the gas levels in Malaysia could be directly attributed to people being less mobile, with a fall in the use of motorised vehicles. Similar patterns could be seen in Europe, China and the United States.

Think City Programme director Dr Matt Benson said that cleaner air in Malaysian cities was an unintended consequence of the MCO related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we are forced into hibernation, our cities are changing in ways we hadn’t thought possible. Our mapping of changes in nitrogen dioxide between now and this time last year shows that as Malaysians move about less due to the MCO, there are reduced vehicle emissions.

“This is particularly evident along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, which is where 20 million people reside.”

Dr Benson said that due to the complex nature of cities and societies, data was a key weapon in fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

“Not only will data help manage the disease itself but also help us keep track of, and even plan ahead of, the social and economic consequences,” he said.

Think City Analytics Lead Dr Ceelia Leong said the team was compiling up-to-date data ranging across areas, to be analysed and incorporated into policy responses.

“We have just launched a Covid-19 Community Resilience mapping tool which looks at a number of social, economic and even environmental variables to offer insights into which areas may need additional public health, economic or social welfare assistance.

“For the rest of the MCO and beyond, we will continue to use data mapping tools which we have developed inhouse, to offer even further insights on the impact of Covid-19 on Malaysia - how people are faring and which places or groups require attention and action.

“We will also be releasing related maps and findings regularly on our social media platforms.”

The Covid-19 Community Resilience tool visualises data, highlighting the places and communities which are most vulnerable to the current and potential impacts of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

This tool can help users understand the complexity of impacts by overlapping different socio-economic and health data to assess areas of higher vulnerability and identify under-supported communities.

The tool aims to contribute to the development of national, state, and local response strategies to increase the resilience of vulnerable communities in Malaysia through effective resource allocation.

The Covid-19 Community Resilience mapping tool is available online via Think City’s Urban Analytics Portal: https://thinkcity.com.my/urban-analytics/.