No evidence to show disinfection chambers can reduce risk of Covid-19 infection

PUTRAJAYA: There is no evidence to prove that the use of disinfection box, chamber, tunnel, booth, partition or gate can reduce the risk of being infected by the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the duration of between 20 and 30 seconds applied under this process was not enough for disinfection purposes.

“The process also will not eliminate the virus within the (human) body.

“And the chemical used in this process may also harm a person’s membrane mucosa such as the eyes and the mouth.

“Based on the evaluation by the Health Ministry, we do not recommend the use of disinfection box/chamber/tunnel/booth /partition or gate as a measure to reduce Covid-19 infection,” he told reporters here today.

More to come