8,616 tahfiz students sought for Covid-19 screening

PUTRAJAYA: After the cluster involving a tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque, the next focus by the Health Ministry under its targeted Covid-19 testing activities is to conduct screening on 8,616 tahfiz students from different madrasah nationwide.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said to date, a total of 1,736 of them have been tested.

“All of the individuals who were still at the respective madrasah have been tested. A total of 217 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

“However, many of them had returned to their homes before the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force.

“Hence, the ministry is working closely with the police and other agencies to conduct screening on the tahfiz students,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the situation was under control when asked on the cluster related to the gathering at a church in Kuching, Sarawak.

“The situation is under control and the ministry has no plan to enforce an Enhance Movement Control Order (for the cluster involving the gathering the church).

“Unlike the tabligh gathering, the ministry has records on who attended the gathering (at the church) in Kuching.

“Tracing (for close contacts of those who had attending the gathering) is on-going and the situation involving this cluster is under control.” he said.