Gambang private college students get a royal helping hand

KUANTAN: The plight of a group of private college students in Gambang near here who were running low in cash and food supplies has caught the attention of the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Tengku Hassanal, who is the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) president, contributed essential items and some cash to help alleviate their plight.

MUIP staff met the students last night several hours after the story was published online at their rented home here before handing over the assistance.

One of the students interviewed said they were thankful for the concern shown by various parties including the Pahang Menteri Besar's office, police and well-wishers who provided them various items.

Meanwhile, the college management in a statement denied they had sidelined the students saying they had been providing essentials including rice packets, eggs, sardines and biscuits for the students since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

"Our concept is that we will deliver the items to one house and they will distribute it to their friends who live nearby.

"Although the essentials are not provided by the college like at other institutions but we helped as part of our responsibilities.

"When we recently contacted two female students and asked if they required anything, the students replied they have enough supplies and do not require any food items. The students informed that they had collected cash to buy the essential supplies."

The college also claimed that they will help the students to withdraw cash from the Automated Teller Machines and buy phone top-up for them to use during the MCO.

"Sometimes we buy some basic necessities for the students and we are concerned about them. Some of the lecturers communicate with the students through online twice a week but none of the students raised any issues about the shortage of food supplies.

"I hope the students will no hide their concerns and be open with the college management if they face any issues.

“Although we do not provide the essentials on a daily basis but we ensure they have enough basic necessities and deny claims that we have neglected the students," he said.

New Straits Times yesterday reported the eight diploma students were forced to dig deep into their pockets to buy groceries to prepare simple meals during the MCO.

The group, including five female students, who have been relying on instant noodles, packet snacks and canned food, and food provided by some neighbours claim the college did not provide any meals from them.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, the Education Ministry (MoE) has started its own probe into the case.

A media liaison from the ministry’s Corporate and Communication department, Nur Farhana Abdul Razak said the department had received a report and will find out the truth.

“We will employ a team to investigate the matter and we will share the findings soon,” she said.

Nur Farhana added that the ministry has been working closely with Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia to gather food items as well as other daily necessities to be sent out to both private and public institutes of higher learning in the country.

“We’ve been sending out the items to all the colleges and universities. The items are then will be handled and distributed accordingly by the students’ welfare department.” she said.