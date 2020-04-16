Sabahans still visit each other during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health department (JKNS) says despite the movement control order (MCO), some folks in the state are still visiting each other and gathering just to play video games.

Its director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said based on investigations on positive Covid-19 cases, they found out that some people have been defying the MCO.

“The risk of getting infected among family members and close contacts is very high.

“JKNS would like to reiterate that non-compliance among the community on MCO will only fail the efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” she said in a statement.

Sabah’s Covid-19 cases remain at 285 with no additional cases yesterday. Out of the number, 135 cases fall under the first to third generation.

“Majority or 66.7 percent of the contacts are living under the same house, 3.7 per cent are close relatives, while 22.2 per cent are social contacts and 7.4 per cent are colleagues.

“Therefore, it is important and necessary for early isolation for high risk groups at quarantine centres,” she said, referring to those who just came back from overseas and Covid-19 close contacts.

As of yesterday, 156 Covid-19 patients, 82 persons under investigation, as well as 57 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) are being treated at six hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, police have also issued 38 compound notices worth RM38,000 under Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

15 compounds were issued in Keningau, Sandakan (6), Tawau (4), Tambunan (3), two each in Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud, as well as one each in Penampang, Ranau, Lahad Datu and Tongod.