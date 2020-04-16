Marriage solemnisation is now allowed in Perak but with conditions

IPOH: Lovebirds planning to get married during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Perak can do so but the solemnisation ceremony must be held at the respective district Islamic Religious Department.

Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said the department has issued a second version of the Marriage Solemnisation Special Procedure dated April 10.

“This second version says the respective district Islamic Religious administrative staff or its representative needs to provide a special room to carry out the ceremony.

“The ceremony must be observed by the district Islamic religious administrative staff to ensure there is no shaking hands during the pronouncement of hijab and babul (offer and acceptance) and no other ceremonies like exchanging rings and photography sessions.

“The event can only be attended by the jurunikah, two witnesses, wali (guardian), from the bride’s side, bride and groom. They must also strictly abide by health ministry guidelines,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusop added that the Islamic religious administrative staff can only allow three ceremonies per day according to a schedule - 9.30am, 11.30am and 2.30pm. All ceremonies must be less than 30 minutes.

On March 17, JAIPk said marriage solemnisation ceremonies could no longer be held in mosques, surau, halls or other public places.

On March 21, Mohd Yusop in a statement said all ceremonies in Perak scheduled to be held during the MCO period would be deferred with immediate effect, following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.