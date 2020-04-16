No Ramadan bazaars: Traders urged to adapt accordingly

KUALA LUMPUR: Traders have been urged to be creative when selling their Ramadan delicacies following the government’s decision to scrap all forms of bazaars in the fasting month.

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said food vendors could still do business during the fasting month through e-hailing or direct deliveries.

“We understand the issue and traders must try to adapt their businesses according to the situation.

“Actually we were prepared for the news as we had also suggested that Ramadan bazaars be cancelled during meetings with the ministry.

“I would like to thank Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who had come up with various ideas to help traders such as this e-bazaar,” he said when contacted today.

Rosli said the traders echoed the ministry’s decision to ensure the safety of the people from the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Annuar during a press conference earlier said his ministry has scrapped the idea to introduce drive-thrus, pack and pick, and e-hailing services for Ramadan bazaars this year.

He said the decision was made after discussions with related stakeholders including the National Security Council (MKN), police, and Health Ministry.

“The war against Covid-19 is not over yet… I hope traders will understand our situation.

“The people’s safety is our main priority,” Annuar said.

On April 8, the Federal Territories Ministry planned not to go ahead with Ramadan bazaars and announced three alternative models to replace its conventional set-up.

The alternatives models included drive-thrus, pick-and-pack, and e-hailing options.

Traders would also be registered on e-hailing platforms such as GrabFood and Foodpanda.