Companies given greenlight to operate need not reapply

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies that have obtained approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) to operate during the Phase 1 and 2 of the Movement Control Order (MCO) do not need to re-apply for their operation in phase 3.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said this was because companies that were permitted to operate during Phase 1 and 2 had been gazetted.

“The companies have been gazetted on March 18, March 31 and Apil 2 respectively, hence, they do not need to submit a new application seeking approval to operate during Phase 3 of MCO.

“For additional sectors that are allowed to operate during the Phase 3, we are in the process to gazette them after receiving the applications,” he said at a press conference today.

Addressing the online application page breakdown, Azmin, who is International Trade and Industry minister, said the page has since been upgraded.

“The page crashed due to the high traffic during the first two hours the application opened on April 13. This is because the applications not only came from eligible companies, but also individuals who wished to resume their businesses… 52 per cent of the applications were from individuals.

“Following the breakdown, we immediately obtained assistance from the CyberSecurity Malaysia and Telekom Malaysia (TM) to upgrade the page,” he said.

He said after the upgrade, the ministry was able to process 18,650 applications on April 14.

“The number of applications were way bigger than what was received during the phase 1 and 2… MITI received a total of 12,360 over a span of six days.

“I am confident with the assistance from CyberSecurity Malaysia and TM, the application process will run smoothly,” he said.