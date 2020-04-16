Always practise social distancing, even in LRT

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said one must always be mindful to maintain an appropriate distance to keep oneself safe in any situation, like in the light rail transit (LRT).

"For example in here, at a press conference, if we did not create a gap between the chairs, it is your responsibility to keep yourselves safe by keeping a distance between each other.

"We need to have self-discipline and be safe," he said at a press conference today.

He, however, said if it was a problem to keep an appropriate distance in the LRT, he would discuss the matter with the police to see if it was possible to station more personnel at LRT stations to ensure social distancing was adhered to.

Meanwhile, on another matter, Ismail said a total of 820 Malaysian expatriates returned home from abroad yesterday and were placed under the compulsory 14-day quarantine.

He said as of yesterday, 180 quarantine centres were operational compared to 177 the previous day.

"15,093 individuals are undergoing the compulsory quarantine process,” he said.