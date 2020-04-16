9,761 Malaysians stranded in 63 countries brought home

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has brought home 9,761 Malaysians stranded in 63 countries as of April 16 following travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said they returned to Malaysia through various means including commercial and special flights as well as land and sea transportation.

In a related matter, he advised Malaysian students abroad to remain in the country they are residing in.

“I would like to refer to the statements made by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on April 11 and the Higher Education Ministry that Malaysian students abroad should remain in the country they are living in.

“Wisma Putra also urges Malaysian students abroad to adhere to this advice. Parents and students should remain calm, take care of their health and stay in touch with the Malaysian representatives abroad,” he said at a press conference broadcast live today.

