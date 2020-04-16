Health Ministry to start using antigen test kits from South Korea

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry will start using the antigen rapid test kits from South Korea which will enable mass Covid-19 screening in the country soon.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has procured the test kits by South Korean firm, SD Biosensor, and hoped the items would arrive next week.

He said evaluation by the ministry showed the antigen rapid test kit from the South Korean firm has a sensitivity rate of 84.4 per cent and that the specificity for that test is 100 per cent.

“Testing could be done at point of care using the antigen rapid test kit.

“This means that we do not need to send a sample to our 43 labs to obtain the result since it can be done in the clinic or the hospital.

“We are going to proceed to test our population using the antigen rapid test kit and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test will complement in case there is doubt in terms of any arising issues from the result of the antigen rapid test kit,” he told reporters here today.

At present, Dr Noor Hisham said mass Covid-19 screening is already being carried out but was limited for a targeted locations and groups considered as high-risk.

He said to date, the ministry has collected some 90,000 samples in which 5,182 of them returned positive of Covid-19.

“If we detect a spike in cases, we will place and enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (MCO) at that particular areas or locations,” he said.

The ministry, he said, has not seen a Covid-19 cluster formation involving foreign workers in the country.

He said the ministry was working closely with Mercy Malaysia and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to locate and screen more foreign workers.

“We realise that some foreign workers are not coming forward to get themselves tested. Hence, we are working with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to get more of them tested.

“For example, the ministry had conducted screening of 465 foreign workers at wholesale markets in Selayang and 13 of them or three per cent are positive (Covid-19),” he said.

The ministry, he said, is also working with the Welfare Department to screen residents of old folks’ homes.

Among the ministry’s ‘exit strategy’ in facing the pandemic, he said, was to protect areas or localities identified as Covid-19 green zones.

“Although it is true there has been no new cases reported in Kedah, Perlis and Penang, we need to wait for the incubation period of 14 days before we can declare that area free of Covid-19,” he said.