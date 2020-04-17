Stranded in India and desperate

MALAYSIANS stranded in Chennai, India, following an unexpected cancellation of their flight to Malaysia, are pleading with the government to expedite the process.

Ninety-three people, comprising 79 Malaysians and 14 Indian nationals, were due to board a charter flight by Malindo Airlines on Tuesday at 11am.

However, they were told that the flight had been cancelled on the day of the departure as the Indian government did not issue a landing clearance.

Many passengers learnt about the cancellation only after arriving at Chennai International Airport. They had vacated their lodgings and had to travel as far as 600km.

Among the 93 are infants, children, the elderly and people with health issues such as cancer and diabetes. The development had forced them to search for accommodation in Chennai while hoping that a flight would be confirmed soon.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar said the Indian authorities had yet to issue clearance for the Malaysian flight to land in Chennai.

He said Wisma Putra and the Malaysian high commission in New Delhi would continue to negotiate with the Indian government to resolve the issue.

“The consulate-general of Malaysia in Chennai has provided assistance to those affected, including securing hotels and providing food and drinks,” he said at a press conference broadcast live yesterday.

One of the stranded is Dr Yuki Julius Ng We Yong, 27, who arrived in Sargur, Karnataka, on Feb 28 for medical research and was due to fly home on April 14.

His flight was cancelled as a result of the lockdown in India from March 25 to May 3.

Dr Ng, who is from Kuching, said many of the stranded had exhausted their resources.

“Many have travelled from other parts of India to get to the airport. We spent from five to 15 hours of travelling time and used up a lot of money to secure transportation during the lockdown. All we want is to get home.

“The situation is unpredictable and we have spent a lot on food, accommodation and travel. We can’t be spending more money for something that is not certain.”

He said when he first heard about the lockdown, he started looking for ways to get back.

“On March 23, I received a call from the Malaysian consulate in Mumbai asking me to stay put and wait for the lockdown to be lifted before getting the next commercial flight home.

“At that time, I found out that there were a few flights to repatriate stranded Malaysians.

“Then, I was told to wait for my turn as there is a long list of stranded Malaysians in India. On April 11, they called to inform me that my flight was on April 14.

“They asked me for personal information, including my driver’s licence and passport details, to assist with obtaining approval for interstate travel.”

At 1am on April 14, he was told that the 11am flight was rescheduled to 3.50pm due to a landing clearance issue.

Less than an hour before departure, they were informed that the flight was cancelled.

“We are desperate. We hope the Malaysian government would expedite the approval from the Indian authorities to get us home.

“We will comply with any directive from the consulate.”

He said while many of the passengers looked for accommodation nearby, a few of them claimed the hotel that was recommended by the consulate was located far from the airport and did not allow outside food to be delivered to the rooms.

“Some passengers have health issues and special dietary requirements,” he said, adding that he heard news that his flight could depart next month.

Another Malaysian, who did not want to be named, said he had spent more than RM1,000 for transport from Palakol, Andhra Pradesh to Chennai and two-night accommodation as he had expected the flight to take place.

“Since the flight is not confirmed, I don’t know if I have enough money to keep me here. Food costs RM50 per day per person.”

The government has brought home 2,973 people stranded in India on 21 flights.