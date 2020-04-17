Not wearing face mask in public not an offence

PUTRAJAYA: Not wearing face masks in public areas during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is not an offence.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Mohd Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry had already outlined that only symptomatic individuals were required to wear face masks to prevent Covid-19 infection.

“Those who don’t have any symptoms (for Covid-19 infection) are not required to wear face masks.

“We cannot enforce people to wear and detain those who don’t. It was previously reported that a supermarket manager or its security guards prohibited a customer from buying groceries because the person did not wear a face mask."

He said such a restriction was not in the MCO guidelines that the government had issued.

“It is not an offence if a person fails to wear a face mask,” he said at a press conference after his daily briefing here, today.

Ismail was commenting on a report that an individual was arrested by police for failing to wear a face mask inside a supermarket in Selangor two days ago.