'Support for victims of domestic violence should be recognised as essential service'

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should recognise support for victims of domestic violence as an essential service, during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The Penang Women’s Centre for Change (WCC), in a statement today said, as a result of the MCO, stress levels across Malaysia had skyrocketed and women were especially vulnerable to domestic violence during this tensed period.

“Families, cooped up together at home for weeks, are on edge. Economic hardship is rampant. Under the MCO, the risks of domestic violence increase greatly, not just in terms of the number of abusive incidents but also in their severity,” it said.

The women support group also said WCC’s telephone counselling data over the first four weeks of the MCO showed a clear increase in the number of domestic violence cases handled, compared to previous months.

WCC said that it handled 27 cases and 16 cases in January and February respectively.

But in the first four weeks of the MCO from March 18 to April 14, they had 33 cases.

Over the last four days, WCC said it had also received four urgent calls pertaining to domestic violence, three of which involved the need for emergency shelter.

“Our social workers have been working around the clock to support the victims and their children.

“Asking women to be patient and forgive their abusers in the context of domestic violence, as the Deputy Minister for Women, Family and Community Development has recently done, is ‘misguided at best and fatal at worst’.

“There is a difference between marital conflict and domestic violence. When common disagreements happen, the couple may argue but they learn to resolve their differences without resorting to violence.

“Here, patience and forgiveness are a part of such marital conflict resolution.

“Domestic abuse, on the other hand, is about wielding power over another, often over a prolonged period. Such abuse is toxic and inexcusable. When domestic violence occurs, it is time to act, not negotiate patiently.”

Stopping such violence is of utmost importance to the safety of victims and their children, the group said.

WCC stressed that interventions could make the difference between life and death.

“Time is of the essence. Every hour of delay affects the safety and well-being of thousands of vulnerable women and children throughout the country.”

Echoing calls by other women’s organisations, WCC is urging the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to act immediately to streamline urgent domestic violence response measures during the MCO.

Priority, it said, should be given to emergency shelters, access to transportation for victims, and clearance for travel outside the restricted 10km radius and curfew hours in order to access support.