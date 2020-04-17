Good 'exit strategy' needed before ending MCO – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: A good "exit strategy" is crucial in ensuring that there will be no increase in Covid-19 cases after the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said among the factors to consider before ending the MCO were a decline in Covid-19 positive cases as well as surveillance on influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

“Today, we have 5,251 Covid-19 cases in total, with 2,967 of them recovered and 86 deaths recorded. If we deduct the number of patients who have recovered and the deaths, we have a total of 2,198 positive cases.

“Based on our projection for April 14, we were supposed to have 2,033 positive cases. There is a 150-case difference (from the projection). There is possibility of patients transmitting the disease to others while undergoing treatment.

“Currently, we have 2,198 positive cases undergoing treatment. If there is a decline, it means that we have reduced the number of infections in the community; from one person to another,” he told a press conference today.

The second indication, he said, was surveillance of ILI and SARI cases.

“There is currently a total of 114 cases (ILI and SARI). We could see a decline in SARI cases based on the screening and monitoring processes.

“If we see a decline on SARI, it’s an indication that we can advise the National Security Council (NSC) to end the MCO.”

Other factors to consider, he said, was whether there were new Covid-19 clusters detected in certain areas.

He said acute case detection is carried out from time to time to contain the spread of the virus.

He said the laboratory capacity also plays a factor in making the decision to end the MCO, whether they could detect cases “fast and accurately”.

“The other factor is the hospital capacity. So far, asymptomatic and mild cases are also admitted to the hospital for monitoring and 4.9 per cent of the overall number of cases are placed in the intensive care units (ICU). There are also less patients who need ventilator support.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had outlined six conditions to be fulfilled by governments before lifting restrictions imposed to contain infections of Covid-19.

Among them are ensuring that the disease transmission is under control, health systems are able to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact; and that hot spot risks are minimised in vulnerable places, such as nursing homes.

Meanwhile, schools, workplaces and other essential places should have established preventive measures, the risk of importing new cases "can be managed" and that the communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to live under a new normal.