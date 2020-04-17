No decision yet to allow sporting events post-MCO

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has yet to discuss a proposal to allow sporting events to be held after Movement Control Order (MCO) period ends.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the proposed six-month prohibition on mass gatherings following the end of the MCO would depend on the outcome of discussions with the National Security Council (NSC).

“It is important for the public to avoid attending any mass gatherings and to practice social distancing. The other is to avoid crowding in confined areas.

“It is premature to give such suggestions as we have yet to discuss (allowing sporting events) in the daily morning meeting with the NSC. What I can give now is the guidelines to reduce transmission of Covid-19,” he said in his press conference today.

He was responding to queries on whether sporting events such as the Malaysian League should be allowed to resume after the MCO ends, which was enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham was reported as saying that the ban on mass gatherings might continue until the end of the year even if the MCO was lifted.