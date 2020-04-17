Covid-19 cases at Likas hospital most likely spread in common spaces

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 cluster involving frontliners at a hospital in Likas, Sabah was most likely caused by them gathering at common spaces, such as the pantry.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Women and Children's Hospital in Likas is a cluster of 14 Covid-19 cases, involving the hospital's doctors and nurses.

He said the first case was reported on March 27 and the ministry’s investigation found that the source of infection is from the community, which could be traced back to a wedding ceremony in Ipoh.

“The 14 are healthcare personnel working in the Melur Ward at the hospital. One of the attendees brought the infection back to the hospital.

“It is also possible that the disease did not spread in the ward but at confined spaces like the pantry. Many healthcare workers, doctors and nurses gather in the pantry to eat, so it could have spread there,” he said in his daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry has taken action by performing active case detection and those involved, including those who have come into contact with the 14 positive cases have been placed in isolation and quarantine.