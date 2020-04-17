WAO working with Mercy Malaysia, MoH to support abuse survivors

KUALA LUMPUR: Survivors of domestic violence and child abuse can now seek help through a national Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline at 03-2935 9935, which has been in operations since April 15.

It was first set up by Mercy Malaysia and the Health Ministry’s (MoH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC). It is now linked to the Women’s Aid Organisation’s (WAO) domestic violence hotline at (03-7956 3488).

In addition to existing mental health and psychosocial support, callers will also be given a third option of speaking to a WAO crisis support officer on cases of child abuse and domestic violence through an automated response system, said the organisation.

“Once connected, WAO will then provide advice on options for domestic violence survivors, and if needed, to help individuals seek police protection,” it said in a statement today.

WAO said it currently has 14 active crisis support officers who are hotline operators, as well as a number of staff on standby to meet the expected increase in those seeking help.

This complements the 19 psychosocial volunteers from Mercy Malaysia and 10 counsellors from the Health Ministry who are currently operating the hotline, it said.

“As the movement control order (MCO) measures had been put in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, many at-risk women and children find themselves ‘locked’ in the same houses as perpetrators.

“At the same time, resources are diverted to address the pandemic, reducing the critical social infrastructure such as social services, access to the criminal justice system, as well as women’s sexual and reproductive healthcare that are crucially needed to protect domestic violence survivors,” it said.

WAO added that the Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline would enable it to reach more survivors of abuse, who were at greater risk during the MCO.

Recent statistics it said indicated that as the MCO prolongs, domestic violence in the household has only intensified.

“WAO initially reported a 44 per cent increase in WAO Hotline calls and WhatsApp enquiries from February to March 2020. Subsequently, we saw an even greater spike: in the first half of April, WAO received 264 calls and WhatsApp enquiries, which is a 111.2 per cent increase compared to 125 calls and WhatsApp enquiries over a 14-day period in February,” it said.

The organisation said that the joint hotline between the ministry and NGOs was an important step.

“It enshrines the importance of collaboration between the government and the third sector in times of national need," it said.

To further strengthen the response to domestic violence during the MCO, WAO reiterated recommendations to the government to take six urgent actions:

- Issue clear SOPs for responding to domestic violence during the MCO.

- Ensure that survivors can obtain Interim Protection Orders (IPOs) and Emergency Protection Orders (EPOs).

- Publicise support pathways for survivors.

- Improve the availability of temporary shelters, and make them an essential service.

- Ensure that financial aid reaches domestic violence survivors.

- Allocate sufficient resources to ensure an effective emergency response.

“If left unattended, a health crisis amplifies the existing inequalities of our society that are built along the lines of gender, citizenship, ethnicity and socio-economic status.

“To rebuild a resilient economy and society after the pandemic, we need a national response that accounts for the unique needs of different communities.

“The good work by Mercy Malaysia and MoH is an important step. Let us work together to build resilience for at-risk individuals and communities,” it said.

Abuse survivors can contact the 24-hour WAO Hotline at 03 7956 3488 or through WhatsApp at 018 9888 058 (24 hours), or call the MERCY Malaysia-MoH Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline at 03 2935 9935 for a wider array of support (8am -5pm everday).