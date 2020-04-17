275 healthcare workers down with Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: There are now 275 healthcare workers who have contracted Covid-19, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Of the total, he said, 199 cases were linked to community spread, while 50 others have been linked to the management or treatment of coronavirus patients.

This is an increase from 80 healthcare workers reported to have been infected by the virus on March 26.

In a related matter, Dr Noor Hisham said as of April 17, the Kg Sungai Lui cluster recorded two new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 131.

As for the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering cluster, he said, 1,946 attendees had tested positive for Covid-19.

“A total of 26,021 samples were taken and 1, 946 tested positive, while 21,890 tested negative (involving five generations),” he said in his daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said as of today, the Kampung Baru flat cluster has four new cases (total 36 cases), Sendayan cluster with 10 new cases (total 76 cases) and Sungai Lui Madrasah cluster recorded one new case (total 128 cases, including 124 Tahfiz students).

The Pasir Gudang factory cluster currently has 10 Covid-19 positive cases (including one new case), Kuala Lumpur medical centre recorded six cases (one new), senior citizen cluster with 12 cases (one new), he said.

The cluster involving medical personnel in Sabah recorded four new cases, bringing the total to 29, while the cluster of healthcare workers in Muar saw one new case and has a total of 22 cases.

Other clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said recorded no new cases.