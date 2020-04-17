Catholics unease over rare exclusion of confession rite due to MCO

JOHOR BARU: Catholics must confess their sins to a priest at least once a year, however because of the Movement Control Order (MCO) they were not able to do so in the just-concluded season of Lent, which culminated with Easter last Sunday.

Catholics usually reserve the season of Lent for the performance of the obligation to confess their sins, the season being one of penance and repentance.

But this Lent, from Ash Wednesday on Feb 26 to Good Friday on April 10, the imposition of the MCO from March 18, with its requirement of social distancing, had precluded the performance of the rite of confession.

The inability to confess one’s sins has caused deep unease among the Catholics but Deacon Dr Sherman Kuek, is of the view that the extraordinary situation spawned by measures to combat Covid-19 had rendered moot the Catholic obligation of sacramental confession.

“In its stead, Catholics could confess their sins to God and resolve to turn away from their sins and look forward to make a sacramental confession at the soonest possible opportunity,” said Kwek, a clergy in the Melaka-Johor Diocese.

He acknowledged that Catholics were uneasy at this waiver, but he reminded them that while their faith was rule-bound, the Church, however, was no slave to rules.

“The Church retains the flexibility in extraordinary situations to waive a practice and substitute for it a direct recourse to God's forgiveness, provided individuals make a sacramental confession at the soonest possible opportunity,” said Kwek.

He urged Catholics not to undertake any activities that would put at risk the lives of the most vulnerable in their midst.

Kwek also pointed out that the church was mindful of all the sacrifices of the frontline health professionals and security personnel and all those who continue to ensure that the nation’s essential services and supply lines remained open and available.

However, he said, the only way to conquer this challenging season was through compassion and cooperation, even when it meant sacrificing their rights to receive the holy sacraments.

Regular church-goer Joseph Teng, 70, said this was the first time he was unable to perform his duty as a Catholic because of the MCO.

“As Catholics it’s our duty to go for confession once a year.

“I am indeed upset for failing to keep to my obligation,” lamented Teng.

Another Catholic, Catherine Yong, also 70, said she was deeply perturbed at not being able to go for Lent confession.

“I planned to go to the priest to make my confession but because of the MCO, I had to stay at home and make my confession to God directly,” she said.

She however acknowledged that the mercy of god transcended the limits of the confessional.