DAP disciplinary committee accepts Ronnie Liu's explanation

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP disciplinary committee has accepted clarification from Ronny Liu over his remarks against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the committee heard a lengthy explanation from Liu, who is also the party’s central executive committee member, over the matter.

“We have perused his explanation and the Disciplinary Committee has accepted his clarification,” Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, said in a statement today.

The statement, however, did not elaborate explicitly if further action would be taken against Liu, who is also the Sungai Pelek assemblyman.

“However, the DC (disciplinary committee) advises all members in future to refrain from open criticism against our coalition partners and resort to internal channel to resolve our differences,” the statement said.

It was reported that Liu was slapped with a show cause letter from DAP over his remark calling for Bersatu to leave the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Liu had previously criticised Dr Mahathir’s performance and suggested that if there were attempts by the prime minister to “break up” PH, the remaining parties could still retain the government without Bersatu.

Liu’s statement was roundly criticised by other PH component parties as well as Bersatu members.

On Oct 23, DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said the statement was Liu’s own personal view, and that Liu had been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee.