Guan Eng: PH defeat reminder from rakyat to fulfil GE14 promises

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election is a reminder from the people to the government to realise its 14th General Election (GE14) pledges.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said reforming the government from kleptocracy to democracy, from a corrupted government to a clean government was not sufficient.

“What the rakyat want is for the government to realise the promises.

“So, I think it is important for Pakatan Harapan to focus on honouring our promises as pledged in the General Election (GE14) manifesto,” he said.

Lim, who is the finance minister, said this after witnessing the MoU signing by SME Bank, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL), here, today.

He said the second message by the rakyat from the by-election defeat for PH was on the need for the pact to represent all Malaysians.

“This has to be emphasised, to show that Pakatan (Harapan) is a government for all.

“We will continue to listen to messages sent out by the rakyat.

“But this is only a by-election. I believe if we continue to work hard, rakyat will make their evaluation and I believe their decision will be the one that sides with Pakatan,” he said.

On whether issues close to the Chinese community, such as the recognition of Unified Examination Certificate and funding for Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TARUC) was possibly among the reasons for the defeat, Lim said the issues were among the factors exploited by the MCA and Barisan Nasional.

“I think there are a lot of reasons behind it (the loss), I don’t think that’s the sole reason.

“We had already stated that we will not reduce (the funding), the money is already available, provided that MCA gives up its political control of TARUC.

“Once they give up… the money will be made available, at least RM30 million annually, that has been the position of the Federal Government,” he said.

BN wrested the Tanjung Piai seat from PH by a huge 15,086-vote majority on Saturday, 18 months after it lost the seat to PH in GE14.

BN’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, who had been a two-term Tanjung Piai member of parliament, polled 25,466 votes, while PH’s candidate Karmaine Sardini received 10,380 votes.

Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam garnered 1,707 votes and Berjasa candidate Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz polled 850 votes. The two Independent candidates, Faridah Aryani Abd Ghani and Dr Ang Chuan Lock, only garnered 380 and 32 votes, respectively. All four also lost their deposits.